The View Hosts Scoff at Sunny Hostin’s Outrage Over British Monarchy’s Wealth and Slave Trade: ‘That Was Then, This Is Now’

The View co-hosts scoffed at co-host Sunny Hostin on Friday over her outrage regarding the British monarchy’s wealth and historic connections to the slave trade.

The segment was about the celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee, which started on Thursday and will end on Sunday. The event marks her 70th year on the throne, the longest in British history.

Co-host Joy Behar noted that Great Britain gets $2.7 billion annually from tourism.

“I don’t think that the royal family charges that much,” said Behar.

Co-host Sara Haines remarked that it’s costly to “maintain the palaces–”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said those costs “are coming out of their pockets these days.”

“They made it from the slave trade,” said Hostin.

Behar laughed.

“Actually, this — no, Sunny,” said Goldberg.

“That was then, this is now,” said Behar.

Great Britain abolished slavery in 1833.

Earlier in the segment, Hostin talked about studying and living in England and that “everything is terrible except for the monarchy…and the accents.”

“I actually loved the pomp and circumstance of it all when I was there and I sat outside and watched the changing of the guards and loved all of that. I remember when Princess Diana married Charles, I stayed up all night and woke up and watched it. But now that I’ve learned a little more about the history of England and the colonization –”

“The imperialism,” interjected Behar.

“The imperialism and colonization of the Caribbean and the fact that Britain and the monarchy took like $1 trillion from Africa, and I’ve learned that, you know, Jamaica is now removing the queen from her position there, and Barbados removed the queen and all the Caribbean islands are removing the queen,” Hostin said. “Now I’m not as enamored of the pomp and circumstance because it was built on the backs and souls of slaves.”

