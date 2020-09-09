The View’s Joy Behar Says She’ll Take Coronavirus Vaccine ‘After Ivanka Takes It’

The View co-host Joy Behar claimed on Wednesday that she won’t take the coronavirus vaccine until “after Ivanka takes it” — referring to President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump — after the president boasted that the vaccine will be available by the end of the year.

In response to Trump saying that the vaccine will be ready “very, very soon, by the end of the year, but much sooner than that perhaps,” Behar declared, “As far as the vaccine is concerned, I’d like to inform America — in case we don’t know this because I looked all this up for you — the mumps vaccine took four years, the polio vaccine took twenty years, and the smallpox vaccine took a few centuries.”

“It was developed initially in 1796, when they started to think about it, and it became useful in the 1950s. Okay?” she explained. “It is not a simple thing to do.”

“He will push anything to get re-elected. Don’t fall for it,” Behar concluded. “And by the way, I will take the vaccine after Ivanka takes it.”

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the vaccine will be available by the end of the year, if not sooner.

“Under Operation Warp Speed, we’re producing a vaccine in record time. This is a vaccine that we’re going to have very soon. Very, very soon, by the end of the year, but much sooner than that perhaps,” Trump said during a campaign rally in North Carolina, Tuesday. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, rated the most liberal, are undermining science and risking countless lives with their reckless anti-vaccine rhetoric.”

Watch above via ABC.

