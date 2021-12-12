The Weather Channel Called Out for Running Canned Programming During Historic Storm: ‘Folks Are Big Mad’

The Weather Channel has come under criticism from those who took issue with the network running canned programming in the early hours of Saturday morning as tornadoes ravaged a number of states.

At least 90 people have been confirmed dead due to the flurry of tornadoes that swept through Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. Emergency efforts to aid survivors are ongoing, and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear (D) offered a grim account, Sunday, of how things are looking after the storm’s impact on his state.

The Weather Channel tracked the situation as it unfolded until the tornadoes touched down in the early hours of Saturday morning. A Mediaite review of The Weather Channel’s feed on the media monitoring service TVEyes shows that after their midnight report, they offered approximately one-minute updates on the storm every half hour, but those periodic updates were interspersed with reruns from various docu-series about surviving in extreme weather.

By 6:00 a.m. ET, The Weather Channel reverted to wall-to-wall coverage of the storm. However, some critics took issue with The Weather Channel on Twitter, asking why they didn’t maintain steady coverage on the storm as it was happening in the early morning.

Tornado outbreak still ongoing and the Weather channel has a show on. Terrible! — Doug Kammerer (@dougkammerer) December 11, 2021

So many Tornado Warnings and the @WeatherChannel is not live doing any coverage. 🤦‍♂️ — Joshua Claussen  (@StormyClaussen) December 11, 2021

Folks are big mad about the @weatherchannel not covering the Mid-South tornadoes. Meanwhile, all local channels have live streams giving crucial information. #tornado — Jessica Jaglois (@JessicaJagsTV) December 11, 2021

This highlights the crucial role local media plays to relaying vital and potentially life saving information. While The Weather Channel was replaying old shows, our local meteorologists were live all night on air. Please support your local tv and radio stations 🖤 https://t.co/SeVovj8Fej — Melissa⚡ (@MelissaAwesome) December 11, 2021

It should be noted, The Weather Channel’s national correspondent, Justin Michaels, defended the network’s coverage on the storm as he engaged accusations from a critic on Twitter.

It’s all hands on deck at @weatherchannel covering the southern #tornado tragedy. My team is en route from Minneapolis to add to the team coverage on the ground. Our live storytelling will begin later today, and in the coming days, only on The Weather Channel. #tornadooutbreak https://t.co/yQYGuP1cjf — Justin Michaels (@JMichaelsNews) December 11, 2021

I’m not writing to change your mind or opinion, but as the newest full time member of the @weatherchannel team, I know firsthand that every member of this team is dedicated to the mission of keeping people safe before, during and after the storm. I hope we can earn your trust. — Justin Michaels (@JMichaelsNews) December 11, 2021

Michaels has also posted plenty of pictures since then, showing the extent of the devastation in the midwest.

The town is completely leveled. #Mayfield, KY. This is one street off Broadway, the main road through town. You should see homes and buildings – all gone. This is “downtown” Mayfield. pic.twitter.com/sX4AruJMlh — Justin Michaels (@JMichaelsNews) December 12, 2021

A southwest #Kentucky town of 2,600, Dawson Springs KY, was also leveled in the #tornadooutbreak. Here are pictures taken this morning. @weatherchannel is live. #tornados pic.twitter.com/oA0bNU7orQ — Justin Michaels (@JMichaelsNews) December 11, 2021

One house tells the story of property destruction in #Mayfield, KY, what survivors lived through as the #tornado struck, and what it’s going to take to bring this town of 9,800 back. @weatherchannel is live in Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/eYQYMKmrYb — Justin Michaels (@JMichaelsNews) December 12, 2021

Steve Bender, a meteorologist for Fox Weather, swiped at his rival network by noting that his team stayed on the air throughout:

Here at @foxweather we've been tracking the severe weather since the afternoon and continue the coverage into the overnight hours. We're here for you! https://t.co/V9ydXY6NJS — 🏂 Steve Bender🏌🏼‍♂️ (@SteveBenderWx) December 11, 2021

Watch above, via The Weather Channel.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com