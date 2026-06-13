Doug Burgum Claims Trump Won The Iran War Outright — Despite No Firm Nuke Deal

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum claimed Saturday that President Donald Trump won the Iran war outright with a “great agreement,” despite no firm commitment from the Iranians to end nuclear enrichment.

Burgum told Fox News’s Kayleigh McEnany that there are “three levers you have if you’re trying to end up with an agreement like President Trump is going to end up with, which is a great agreement.”

“He won the war militarily, then economically, with the super-effective block of the Strait of Hormuz, blocking that, stopping all the ships,” Burgum continued before discussing “Project Freedom” and the U.S. Navy covertly clearing mines and “helping escort ships out at night undetected.”

Burgum continued:

I think the markets reflected this, prices were dropping for oil globally. And part of the support for doing that was the diplomatic relations that President Trump has developed with all of our partners across the Mideast, including, you know, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Saudi Arabia — all these folks lining up in support of the United States. So, a complete shift in the politics in the Middle East. So, diplomatically, militarily, economically — three ways to win a war, Trump won all three of them, and and that puts him in a position to end up with a fantastic deal for the American people.

A senior Iranian official told MS NOW Saturday that the Memorandum of Understanding with Iran that Trump is set to electronically sign on Sunday includes a 60-day ceasefire, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, the end of the U.S. naval blockade, and “the release of billions of dollars in sanctions relief to Tehran.” In addition, Axios reported that the agreement will “launch negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.”

Trump phrased it this way on Truth Social: “At the appropriate time, when all is calm, we will go in and get the Nuclear Dust, buried deep under the powerful sunken granite mountains, thanks to our beautiful B-2 Bombers and their brilliant pilots, and downblend and destroy it, whether in Iran, or the United States.”

Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) told MS NOW that the M.O.U. was a “terrible deal” for the United States.

“And at the end of it, it doesn’t sound like he’s going to get even a semblance of a nuclear deal,” Moulton said.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!