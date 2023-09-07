‘The Whistleblowers Were Right’: CNN’s Honig Says DOJ Was ‘Ready’ To Let Hunter Biden Off ‘Cheaply’ Before Pressure Amped Up

CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig declared that the Hunter Biden whistleblowers “were right” that the Department of Justice was willing to let Biden off “cheaply” on Thursday afternoon.

“DOJ’s giving me whiplash on this one, because six weeks ago they did walk into court and they were ready to get rid of this case for a misdemeanor and dismiss the gun charge,” began the former federal prosecutor. “Now they’re about to indict him for a felony gun charge which would likely carry jail time if there’s a conviction.”

“The only conclusion that I think is consistent with all this is that the whistleblowers were right,” he said.

The legal analyst continued:

That initially DOJ was ready to go in there and give this deal away cheaply. And when the political pressure amped up, DOJ did a complete 180 and now they’ve appointed, they’ve made David Weiss special counsel and now they’re bringing an indictment.

Host Dana Bash then parroted questions asked about the credibility of the whistleblowers by Biden’s lawyers before promptly ending the segment.

Whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joe Ziegler have alleged that pressure was applied to let Biden off easy and that prosecutors other than Weiss refused to bring charges against Biden in their jurisdiction.

“The assigned prosecutors did not follow the ordinary process, slow walked the investigation and put in place unnecessary approvals and roadblocks from effectively and efficiently investigating the case,” said Ziegler during a July hearing.

“I am here to tell you that the Delaware USAO and Department of Justice handling of the Hunter Biden tax investigation was very different from any other case in my 14 years at the IRS,” declared Shapely at the same hearing. “In this country, we believe in the rule of law, and that applies to everyone. There should not be a two-track justice system depending on who you are and who you’re connected to. Yet in this case, there was. At every stage decisions were made that benefited the subject of the investigation.”

