Jimmy Kimmel wept on Monday as he delivered a speech at the memorial event to honor the lives of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. Yet through his raw emotion, he was still able to get a mournful arena to laugh in delight.

Kimmel spoke before thousands who gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to honor the basketball star, his daughter, and the others who lost their lives last month when their helicopter crashed in California. The ABC funnyman was immediately stricken with emotion as he said “this is a sad day, but it is also a celebration of life, of their lives and of life itself in the building where those of us who are Lakers fans and Kobe fans celebrated so many of the best times of our lives. And I’m honored to have been asked to speak here.”

Kimmel continued by remarking on how beloved Bryant was among his fans and admirers, saying “there are hundreds of murals painted by artists who were inspired not because he’s a basketball player but because Kobe was an artist, too.”

“And not just in L.A., across the country in Kobe’s hometown, Philadelphia, and Italy, and India, the Philippines, China, New York, Phoenix, Boston, for God’s sake,” Kimmel continued. “In places where you would be booed on the court, Kobe is missed.”

Kimmel concluded his speech by asking the audience to celebrate and mourn together before stepping aside for Kobe’s widow and Gianna’s mother, Vanessa Bryant. The speech comes about a month after Kimmel emotionally devoted an episode of his show to paying tribute to Bryant’s life.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]