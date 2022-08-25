‘THIS IS A SHAM!’ Watch a Prosecutor Storm Out of the Courtroom After Heated Throwdown With Judge in Bizarre Scene

Tensions flared during a court proceeding in Delaware County, OH when a prosecutor accused the judge of holding a “sham” trial before angrily walking out of the courtroom.

The blow-up took place during the trial of Matheau Moore, who has been charged with killing his deceased wife, Emily Noble, and staging her death to appear as a suicide. Law & Crime notes that Noble was reported missing back in late May 2020, and her body was discovered four months later when she was found hanging from a tree near her home.

Medical examiners say Noble’s cause of death was strangulation, and the autopsy report says there were multiple injuries identified around her neck and face. Investigators determined that her death was a homicide, and prosecutors have accused Moore of killing her and staging her hanging.

Attorneys Melissa Schiffel and Mark Sleeper were representing the state for the Noble case, with Judge Stephen Wolaver presiding. As the trial entered its 7th day on Thursday, Sleeper objected to the fact that the trial was proceeding without Schiffel — who had informed the Court two weeks earlier that she could not attend Thursday’s session due to a scheduling conflict. But Judge Wolaver said “she chose not to be here.”

“That’s not accurate!” Sleeper responded. Wolaver sternly told Sleeper “your objection is noted” even as Sleeper reminded him about the conference two weeks earlier in which Schiffel first mentioned her scheduling conflict.

“I’m not going to participate in this proceeding,” Sleeper announced as he got to his feet. “This is a sham that this is going forward! … You were told about her unavailability, and you specifically told her on the phone not to cancel that appointment, that it wouldn’t be a problem.”

“If you don’t wanna be here for the decision, that’s your business,” Wolaver said, to which, Sleeper responded “I think this is outrageous you’re going forward without the prosecutor.”

With that, Sleeper turned his back on the judge and walked out of the courtroom.

Watch above, via Law&Crime.

