Fox’s Lisa Boothe Calls Out Trump Sounding ‘Frustrated’ and ‘Tired’ Over Iran Quagmire: ‘I Don’t Know What Winning Looks Like at This Point’

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe claimed Wednesday that President Donald Trump sounded “frustrated” and “tired” while talking about the war in Iran.

Trump was in Turkey on Wednesday for a NATO summit. Hours earlier, he declared the Memorandum of Understanding with Iran was “over” due to the country firing on ships in the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. forces launched a new wave of attacks on Iran in retaliation.

The president has since spoken to the press multiple times in Turkey. During a segment on Outnumbered, Boothe explained why she felt Trump had grown frustrated with the war.

“Well, obviously very concerning for him to twice today talk about Iran potentially taking him out,” Boothe said. “Look, he sounds frustrated to me. He sounds tired, as well. He’s got the weight of the world on his shoulders with wars in Ukraine, as well as Iran. He talks about finishing the job in Iran, but I would love to know what that means because so far, you go through– we’ve checked off the checklist of what you do to try to systematically take out and break a regime, from taking out many of their leaders to also even these maritime blockades, choking them financially and economically, as well.”

Boothe went on to detail the U.S. and Israel’s extensive efforts to destabilize the Iranian regime, which began with heavy strikes in February as part of Operation Epic Fury. Still, Boothe said, “the regime’s not breaking.”

“So what does exiting look like, particularly with what’s going on in the Strait of Hormuz and the disruption that the Iranians have been able to to move forward with there?” Booth continued. “So, I don’t know what exit looks like. I don’t know what winning looks like at this point. It’s frustrating, so I guess we’ll wait to see, but it looks like we’re in a quagmire right now.”

Watch above via Fox News

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