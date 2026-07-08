Fmr. McConnell Staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin Pleads With Ex-Boss to Clear Up Rampant Speculation on Health

The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said there’s a simple way Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) can end the nonstop speculation about his health, as the lawmaker hasn’t been seen since his hospitalization weeks ago.

McConnell was hospitalized on June 14 after the Republican was reportedly found unconscious in his home, and remains there as of this writing.

Several Republican figures, like Scott Jennings and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, revealed this week that they spoke to McConnell for about 20 minutes each in an attempt to put questions about McConnell to rest, but many are not convinced.

That includes The View panel, who discussed McConnell at the top of the show on Wednesday.

Griffin said that there’s one other person the senator can call to end all the speculation.

“Talk to a reporter,” she said. “Capitol Hill reporters have had a relationship with McConnell for decades. Speak to one reporter and talk it through.”

Maybe he doesn’t want to clear it up, Alyssa,” Joy Behar chimed in.

“We’ll get there, but that is the way to clear it up if he wants to continue serving in this capacity,” Griffin replied.

Questions about McConnell’s health hit a fever pitch earlier this week when MAGA influencer Laura Loomer posted on X that McConnell was “officially brain dead.”

NEW: High level source close to the White House tells me “Mitch McConnell is officially brain dead. He’s not coming back.” — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 6, 2026

“High level source close to the White House tells me ‘Mitch McConnell is officially brain dead. He’s not coming back.'” she wrote.

Loomer later added: “Mitch McConnell is being kept ‘alive’ by life support machines, but my White House source told me McConnell is in organ failure, and as I reported, source told me he has allegedly been declared a vegetable (brain dead) by doctors and the White House has been told ‘McConnell isn’t ever coming back.'”

Watch above via ABC.

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