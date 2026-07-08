‘Wait ‘Til You Hear This Question!’ Trump Scoffs After Reporter at Presser Tells Him She’s from MS NOW — But Then Credits Her for ‘Very Fair Question’

President Donald Trump scoffed at a reporter after she said she worked for MS NOW — only to later praise her question as “very fair.”

During a news conference at the NATO summit in Turkey, Trump took questions and MS NOW international reporter Ines de La Cuetara asked him about multiple countries he’d blasted during the summit for what he described as a lack of support with the ongoing Iran war.

After Cuetara introduced herself and named her network, Trump began roasting MS NOW and the reporter.

“MS NOW?! That’s a failing network. Why would you want to work for them? MS NOW, can you imagine? They wanted to get away. They took the name NBC because they were embarrassed by it. Go ahead. Let’s go. Wait ’til you hear this question,” the president said.

MS NOW rebranded from MSNBC in November after a corporate separation from NBC Universal. Cuetara joined the network in December as part of a round of new hires. She previously worked for ABC News.

“You said today that countries like Spain, Italy, and the U.K. were not there for the U.S. and its war with Iran. Should those countries be attacked, will the U.S. be there for them?” Cuetara asked Trump.

The president took a different tone than earlier when he was putting various countries on blast and he said “unification” was the theme coming out of the summit. He also praised the question from the reporter as “very fair.”

He said:

I’ll tell you what, number one, Spain has been very bad, but Italy has been good and almost all countries have been good. They just had a bad moment. They didn’t help us, we didn’t need their help, but if we would have wanted their help — by the way, if I wanted help, [they said], “sir, we would rather remain on sidelines,” and I didn’t like that answer. U.K. gave an answer that was sort of weirder than that. They went out, I said, “would you like to help?” “We do, we want to wait until the war is over.” This was not spirit of Winston Churchill. I’ll tell you what, I can only say if there is one word that comes out of today, it’s unification. I’ve never seen anything like it. Every one of those countries, they love us, they love each other, there was tremendous unification. It was a nice thing to say, and it was a very fair question too.

Watch above via Fox News.

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