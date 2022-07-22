‘This Is Your Weather My Ni**ers’: Shocking Weather Channel Graphic Forecasts Someone’s in Trouble

Weather Channel viewers in the Des Moines market were greeted with a graphic that portends stormy weather ahead for at least one network employee.

During one of Thursday’s “Local on the 8s” segments, a graphic appeared on-screen reading, “Hello Des Moines, This is your weather my ni**ers.”

Journalist Matthew Keys flagged the shocking image on Twitter:

The Weather Channel confirms this graphic accidentally made it on air in the Des Moines market on Thursday during a “Locals on the 8s” segment. I’ve blurred it, but I’m pretty sure you can figure out what it said. pic.twitter.com/hDVcomawGp — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) July 22, 2022

“This did not originate with us, and we are in the process of investigating it further,” a Weather Channel spokesperson told Keys.

“This did not originate with us, and we are in the process of investigating it further,” a spokesperson for the Weather Channel said. It likely originated at the cable head-end, according to a source, though the network is still trying to figure it out. — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) July 22, 2022

The airing of the graphic harbingers rough weather ahead for someone’s professional career, as the use of the most notorious racial slur in the English language is generally frowned upon in polite meteorological society.

