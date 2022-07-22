‘This Is Your Weather My Ni**ers’: Shocking Weather Channel Graphic Forecasts Someone’s in Trouble

By Michael LucianoJul 22nd, 2022, 7:28 pm
 

Des Moines weather channel

Weather Channel viewers in the Des Moines market were greeted with a graphic that portends stormy weather ahead for at least one network employee.

During one of Thursday’s “Local on the 8s” segments, a graphic appeared on-screen reading, “Hello Des Moines, This is your weather my ni**ers.”

Journalist Matthew Keys flagged the shocking image on Twitter:

“This did not originate with us, and we are in the process of investigating it further,” a Weather Channel spokesperson told Keys.

The airing of the graphic harbingers rough weather ahead for someone’s professional career, as the use of the most notorious racial slur in the English language is generally frowned upon in polite meteorological society.

