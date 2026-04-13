Fox News Contributor Rips Trump’s ‘Disrespectful Attack on the Pope’ and ‘Sacrilegious’ AI Image

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo ripped President Donald Trump after the president attacked Pope Leo XIV and posted an AI-generated image of himself as a Jesus-like figure.

Trump has been engaged in a war of words with the new pope, who has criticized the president’s immigration policies and his decision to wage war on Iran.

Trump called the pope “WEAK” in a Truth Social post on Sunday and said, “I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do.” Trump also posted an AI-generated image of himself as a Jesus-esque figure tending to a sick man. The post drew backlash, including from MAGA-friendly media. The president has since deleted the post and claimed he thought it depicted him as a doctor.

On Monday’s edition of The Ingraham Angle, Arroyo, who, like host Laura Ingraham, is Catholic, took the president to task. Ingraham aired a clip of Trump doubling down on his comments by stating, “I don’t think he’s doing a very good job.”

“Raymond, what’s going on here?” she asked.

“Let’s start with the president,” Arroyo replied. “This was a sloppy and frankly, disrespectful attack on the pope. I don’t think he should have issued this kind of long ad hominem. He didn’t get any points for doing this. There’s nothing good that comes of it. So, he shouldn’t have gone down this path. On the pope’s side, the pope says he’s not a politician. That’s true. He shouldn’t be. But I understand in the president’s reading of this, when you have a pope saying, ‘Call your congressman, call your senator, to get them to advocate for peace and oppose this war,’ when the pope says, as he did on Easter Sunday, ‘Let those who have weapons lay them down, Laura, that sounds political, particularly when you’ve got Swiss Guardsmen with arms protecting you.”

Ingraham and Arroyo later turned to Trump’s AI-generated image of the president.

“The image on its face is sacrilegious,” Arroyo said. “I’m glad the president took this down. But this was much ado about nothing, and it all could have been avoided.”

Ingraham responded by advising the president, “You don’t have to swing at every pitch.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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