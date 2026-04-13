Marjorie Taylor Greene Shreds Trump for ‘Blasphemy,’ Says ‘I Was Very Offended’ Over Jesus Post

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) had words for President Donald Trump after the president posted an AI-generated image of himself as a Jesus-like figure.

On Sunday, Trump sparked something of a miniature Iconoclastic Controversy when he posted AI slop of himself looking like Jesus and tending to an ailing man. The post drew backlash, including from MAGA-friendly media. The president has since deleted the post. On Monday, the president insisted he thought the image depicted him as a doctor or a Red Cross worker. Amid that drama, Trump has also been feuding with Pope Leo XIV, whom he called “WEAK.”

Greene appeared on Monday’s edition of The Source on CNN, where she unloaded on Trump.

“I thought that was blasphemy,” the former congresswoman said. “As a Christian, I was very offended. And a doctor? President Trump is not a doctor. And that picture had him in a robe, as Jesus is often portrayed, with light coming out of his hands. And he talked about healing people like a Red Cross worker. I think there would be many people that would argue with that, you know, saving lives. So, I think it was blasphemy. I was offended. I think he should apologize, not act defensive. And many Christians across America and the world were very offended by that.”

Collins responded by noting the schism that had formed between Greene and Trump, who were formerly allies.

“I think the split between you and the president is well known,” Collins said. “Obviously, you’ve talked about the death threats you’ve gotten because of what he’s said about you and what has happened there. Some people might hear your answer there, though, and remember things that you have said about the president in the past, things like this.”

The host then played a clip of Greene in 2023 comparing Trump – then a criminal defendant – to Jesus.

“President Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today,” Greene said at the time. “Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus, Jesus was arrested and murdered by the Roman government.”

Collins then asked whether Greene bears some responsibility for Trump’s post.

“We’re talking about people being prosecuted unfairly by weaponization of government, political prosecutions, things such as like political protesters. That’s what I was referring to there,” Greene replied. “I think that was completely different.”

Watch above via CNN.

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