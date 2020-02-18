There had been rumblings for a while now about President Donald Trump commuting Rod Blagojevich’s sentence — something multiple Illinois Republicans were advising against two years ago — but it’s finally happened.

And naturally, it’s brought renewed attention to how Trump and Blagojevich know each other — going back to the days of The Celebrity Apprentice.

The episode Blagojevich got fired on was focused on the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios, and his time on the show ended with Donald Trump grilling him over his lack of research on Harry Potter facts.

Yes, really.

Thinking about the time Donald Trump scolded Rod Blagojevich on the Celebrity Apprentice over inaccurate Harry Potter facts and inadequate Harry Potter research pic.twitter.com/rx7PH7qP4I — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) August 8, 2019

As Trump confronted BLagojevich over what his group did wrong, he said, “Your Harry Potter facts were not accurate. Who did the research?”

Blagojevich tried to make excuses but ultimately Trump said the onus was on him because he “went to Orlando to learn about Harry Potter.”

“So wouldn’t you ahve been the one to know the product and learn the product?” Trump asked.

Blagojevich again tried to defend himself and tried to list the Hogwarts houses (“Slythering” [sic], “Hufflepuff,” “Ravencloth” [sic]). But Trump continued to chastise him, concluding with those two infamous words: “You’re fired.”

And now, 10 years later, boy have things changed. (Also, you may notice the appearance of CNN’s Erin Burnett — then of CNBC — on the show as a guest juge.)

