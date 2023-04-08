TN Republican Rep Defends Expelling Dem Lawmakers To Fox News, Claims ‘Secret Service’ Would Have ‘Put Them in Jail’

Tennessee state Rep. Andrew Farmer (R) claimed on Fox & Friends that the behavior that got two Democrats expelled from the House could have landed them in jail if they were at the White House or the governor’s mansion.

During his appearance, Farmer defended the expulsion of Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, two Black Democrats who took part in a gun control protest following a Nashville school shooting that left three students and three faculty members dead. Critics have accused the state legislative body of racism as the third lawmaker member involved in the protest Gloria Johnson, a White woman, did not face the same repercussions.

Farmer described the lawmakers as disruptive, recalling they were using a bullhorn and slamming on tables and they refused to return to their seats multiple times.

“What would happen if a member of Congress or a member of the state legislature in Tennessee went to the governor’s office with a bullhorn, or to the president’s office, and started banging his desk saying, ‘we’ve not been heard, we want something done.’ I believe the Secret Service would have those people put in jail or at least removed from the governor’s office,” Farmer said.

The Republican claimed the same would happen if a lawyer had such an outburst in court and accused the expelled lawmakers of thinking they are “above” the rules.

“We were conducting business that Thursday. Members were presenting their bills for their 70,000-plus constituents apiece. These members decide, hey, we think we’re going to be above the rules of this chamber,” he said.

Vice President Kamala Harris blasted the expulsion of Jones and Pearson in a trip this week to Tennessee, accusing Republicans of silencing the two Democrats for simply speaking up. Farmer said Harris and her words of condemnation only “reinforced” the behavior of the two lawmakers.

Watch above via Fox News.

