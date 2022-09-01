Tony Romo Takes Credit For Joe Buck’s ESPN Salary: ‘You’re Welcome’

recalled the hilarious moment retired quarterbacktook credit for his large ESPN salary.

Buck appeared alongside co-host and longtime friend Troy Aikman on The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast to discuss the upcoming NFL season and their move to ESPN.

Buck and Aikman worked together for 20 years at FOX Sports before deciding to part ways with the company and move to ESPN for the 2022 NFL football season.

During the interview, Buck recalled the interaction with Romo, saying, “All I know is I saw Romo at the Tahoe golf tournament and he’s — I’m eating dinner with the guy that I brought there to caddy. He walks by and all he says is ‘You’re welcome.’ And then he’s walking and all I can say to you is — You’re welcome.”

Back in 2020, Romo secured the largest sports analyst contracts in TV history, at $17 million a year.

This was two years prior to Tom Brady securing his post-retirement gig with FOX Sports for $375 million over the course of 10 years.

According to The New York Post, Buck and Aikman’s move to ESPN earned them a steep pay raise.

Aikman received a five-year deal worth a total of $90 million from ESPN while Buck is earning $75 million over five years from the network.

Wednesday, Buck praised his decision to move to ESPN, calling it “the best of both worlds.”

“You know, it’s a new producer, new director, new sound guy in the booth, new sound guy in the truck. So many more helpful research weapons that we have that we didn’t have before. I don’t wanna speak for Troy, but I have been blown away with the amount of support — support staff and the notes that they provide. It’s just more than he and I have ever had.”

Listen above via The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast.

