Twitter Users Express Mixed Reactions to Twitter Adding Edit Function: ‘But What Will Happen When Covfefe’

Twitter users expressed mixed reactions to Twitter adding an edit function.

This function will at least initially only be available to those who pay for Twitter Blue, which is $4.99 each month.

Twitter tweeted on Thursday that “if you see an edited Tweet it’s because we’re testing the edit button.”

“This is happening and you’ll be okay.”

if you see an edited Tweet it’s because we’re testing the edit button this is happening and you’ll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

Some Twitter users found the new feature amusing.

But what will happen when covfefe https://t.co/TLPj4YdHGG — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 1, 2022

Oh no, now someone will tweet “I like french toast” and I’ll retweet it and then they’ll edit it to “the Star Wars prequels were good” and everyone will laugh at me, the main character of twitter and life. https://t.co/Nwez4FG7E9 — Down Goes Brown (@DownGoesBrown) September 1, 2022

Can’t wait to edit all my picks to winners…no more @OldTakesExposed 🤣 https://t.co/npo6pjAT0v — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) September 1, 2022

YO did anyone catch what the tweet said before they edited it??? https://t.co/vofvAjYKvj pic.twitter.com/AimdcPrvNj — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) September 1, 2022

time for reporters to switch to screenshots and completely abandoned embedding the tweets. https://t.co/4tNnqL9zLI — Matthew Gault (@mjgault) September 1, 2022

Right. So I’ve got 30 minutes to tweet out “Michael Gove is great” and try and get Gove to RT it before I edit it to “Michael Gove fucks dogs”. Got it. The challenge is on. https://t.co/mbmE7f6EnW — Rob Manuel 🧻 (@robmanuel) September 1, 2022

Yes, you can add “Tweet Editing” to your Skills section https://t.co/KfwLJwNHy7 — LinkedIn (@LinkedIn) September 1, 2022

One Twitter account, in jest, bragged about not needing it — only to apparently need it.

Some Twitter users applauded the new function.

I’m still noodling on how I feel about the edit button, but I think the lack of one allowed a lot of people for many years to treat this app like it was some kind of objective live feed of human culture when it never was and I’m glad we can start to let that go now. https://t.co/bCQlLrsufJ — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) September 1, 2022

Nice, but can you do it in a way that keeps a record of edits to help with misinformation reporting, please? https://t.co/PlbisyuGRq — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) September 1, 2022

Thank You! We journo are desperately waiting for the EDIT Button. #EditButton https://t.co/zomquKVvL9 — Achlendra Katiyar (@achlendra) September 1, 2022

Huge for me this given the amount of mistakes I make… have spelled Amad Diallo’s name three different times already since he joined Sunderland 😂 https://t.co/V0zuKWrDCL — James Copley (@JamesCopley_) September 1, 2022

Finally! Now @WhatsApp should also give edit button. Deleting entire message to correct a typo or wrong emoji is no fun. https://t.co/7z7jXL7icg — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) September 1, 2022

really excited for everybody else!!! unfortunately my tweets are always perfect so i cannot use this feature https://t.co/WYPi7c3fQf — Jen Rice (@jen_rice_) September 1, 2022

And some users were not pleased with the new function.

I’m not in favor, especially with journalists, corporations and politicians on the platform. https://t.co/8BlU6hblWR — Charles Preston (@_CharlesPreston) September 1, 2022

Brace yourselves for an unbearable few hours on Twitter! https://t.co/p1FMWVsLUy — Olivia Solon (@oliviasolon) September 1, 2022

Twitter’s commitment to an edit button is the biggest proof that it doesn’t understand its own product. https://t.co/GbnTnkLVRx — Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) September 1, 2022

Unless twitter massively upscales the PEOPLE side of abuse and moderation, the edit button will cause FAR more problems than it solves. What is Twitter going to do when a tweet describes me as “ducking bigger”? The “you” who will be ok, is brands, not people. https://t.co/W64Da2GCLz — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) September 1, 2022

Won’t do thing 1 about stochastic terrorism stemming directly from this site but now folks can edit to make it look like they weren’t doing anything wrong when they’re called on their shit. Thanks Twitter. https://t.co/fliRUxEJFq — Daniel José Older (@djolder) September 1, 2022

With the amount of misinformation on this app, god help us when the edit button rolls around lmao https://t.co/R8cTzDtTNN — Wolfy (@WolfyTheWitch) September 1, 2022

How do people not see the problem here? Is this really in response to random users messing up and complaining, “Twitter we need an edit button!” instead of deleting the post and making a new one because they want to keep the engagements? What’s the advantage to this? https://t.co/BFx3dfJASF — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) September 1, 2022

$4.99 a month? No thanks. Suggest you send it to your fav public radio station instead. https://t.co/I2FdXvccDc — Phil Latzman (@PhilLatzman) September 1, 2022

Everyday the world feels more broken https://t.co/WhEohT9eXw — Jen Manne-Goehler (@IDDocJen) September 1, 2022

Looking forward to Neo Nazis and abusers using this for nothing but correcting spelling errors. https://t.co/5Nnmx38lg7 — Cara Van Parke 💛💜🖤🤍 (@Donnan_S) September 1, 2022

