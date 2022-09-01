Twitter Users Express Mixed Reactions to Twitter Adding Edit Function: ‘But What Will Happen When Covfefe’

By Jackson RichmanSep 1st, 2022, 1:34 pm
 
US-INTERNET-MERGER-TWITTER-MUSK

Olivier Douliery/Getty Images

Twitter users expressed mixed reactions to Twitter adding an edit function.

This function will at least initially only be available to those who pay for Twitter Blue, which is $4.99 each month.

Twitter tweeted on Thursday that “if you see an edited Tweet it’s because we’re testing the edit button.”

“This is happening and you’ll be okay.”

Some Twitter users found the new feature amusing.

One Twitter account, in jest, bragged about not needing it — only to apparently need it.

Some Twitter users applauded the new function.

And some users were not pleased with the new function.

