Top Zelensky Official on CNN Invites Biden to Kyiv – ‘If You Are Brave’

A Ukrainian official close to President Volodymyr Zelensky offered an invitation to President Joe Biden to visit Kyiv next week when he travels to Brussels for a NATO summit as Russia’s war against Ukraine rages.

Appearing on CNN, Ihor Zhovka, the Deputy Head of the Office of the President, called on Biden to facilitate Ukraine’s acquisition of fighter jets and missile defense systems. He also invited him to the capital city of Kyiv to meet with Zelensky in person.

Zhovka explained that Zelensky is “disappointed” at the decision by the United States and NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine’s airspace – a move that would put the U.S. and Russia on a military collision course.

“If NATO is not able to provide us with a humanitarian no-fly zone, please provide us with fighter jets, please provide us with anti-missile air defense systems,” Zhovka said. “So, my president will keep doing this. He spoke about this in the U.S. Congress. He’s talking about this on a daily basis.”

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer noted the upcoming NATO meeting and asked about Zelensky’s expectations.

“Will he try to meet, though, in person with President Biden when President Biden is in Europe next week?” asked Blitzer.

“Well, you know, just this week, three prime ministers of three friendly nations – Poland, Czech Republic, and Slovenia – visited, personally, Kyiv, and they met personally with President Zelensky,” he responded. “So why [doesn’t] President Biden come to Ukraine to meet with the president?”

“That would be pretty dangerous though, don’t you think?” Blitzer replied.

“Well, definitely it is dangerous when you have a war against my country, a war in Europe,” Zhovka replied. “So, one should not be afraid to – if you are brave.”

Blitzer concluded the interview by saying, “We’ll see if the president of the United States accepts that invitation from the president of Ukraine.”

