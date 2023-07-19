‘Toxic Femininity’: Fox News Hosts Rip ‘Barbie’, Accusing Movie of ‘Marginalizing Men’

The Fox News panel on Outnumbered tore into the upcoming “Barbie” movie over a report that claims the film marginalizes men by portraying male characters as either bigots or losers.

The movie, which is set to release later this week, received an early review from Sarah Vine over at the Daily Mail — who roasted it for an “unbalanced plot” and its demeaning characterizations of men. The panel, hosted by Fox’s Harris Faulkner and Kayleigh McEnany, shared their thoughts during a segment on Wednesday.

“Obviously, I haven’t seen this movie yet, But I will tell you that in the Barbie that I’ve seen, Barbie in the Dreamhouse, Ken is extraordinarily helpful to Barbie. And I wish Ken would come to my house,” Tudor Dixon noted. “He’s obviously smart, he’s handsome, he’s built… why do we have to attack Ken? Can more men be like Ken?”

Fox News contributor Leslie Marshall added that women “don’t need to put men down to lift yourself up as a woman. But I would like, as a feminist, women to empower each other and not rip each other down.”

The only male on the panel, British conservative writer Douglas Murray, said the Hollywood trope of idiotic male characters is an example of “toxic femininity.”

“Toxic femininity exists as well. There are brands of masculinity that can be toxic and there are brands of femininity that can be toxic,” said Murray. “Men are always told to damp it down, feminized, become less masculine/ What’s the worst thing to be? An alpha male. Well, there are forms of femininity that people should think about as well, including women who are vile to other women.”

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

