Trafalgar Pollster Robert Cahaly Makes Baseless Claim: Trump Will Win Pennsylvania, But ‘They’ Will Steal It With Voter Fraud

Robert Cahaly, the man behind Trafalgar Group polls, claimed on Fox News that President Donald Trump will win Pennsylvania but will likely be a victim of voter fraud. He failed to cite any evidence in support of the claim, though host Sean Hannity pushed back “Well, what I’ve been told is that there are poll watchers everywhere. There are lawyers on the ground. Both sides have them.”

In the waning months of the 2020 presidential election, there have been two outlier polls that have shown decidedly pro-Trump results: Trafalgar Group and Insider Advantage. Trafalgar is famed for having predicted Trump’s shock win in 2016. The men behind both polls, Cahaly and Matt Towery, appeared on a special weekend edition of Hannity Sunday evening and discussed President Trump’s electoral path to reelection.

Hannity noted that Cahaly that he currently has Trump up two points in Pennsylvania before asking about the Great Lakes states that currently look to be leaning to Biden.

Cahaly replied that he believes that Trump has to win Pennsylvania “by four or five,” explaining that is the margin “he needs in Pennsylvania to survive.”

Somewhat taken aback, Hannity followed with, “You are saying that he will win, but they will steal it?”

Cahaly clarified that yes, he thinks “they” will steal it. “I am saying he better win by 4 or 5% to make sure he gets victory there. That is the margin he needs to avoid what they will systematically do.”

Towery eventually opined on Calahy’s baseless prediction of voter fraud. “Well, I agree with Robert; we have to worry about the sort of playing with the ballots and the like in Pennsylvania,” he said. “I think the president’s momentum could get him to the 4%, 3%. I think that level; it does not matter what they do; he will win.”

Cahaly cuts an iconoclastic figure among pollsters, having expressed his dislike for “long questionnaires” because they “miss average people” who “don’t have time to stop, take the phone call at 6 o’clock and talk for 25 minutes.”

In a recent interview with Mediaite founder Dan Abrams, Washington Post’s Philip Bump dismissed Chalay. “The word I would use to describe his claims is laughable,” said Bump. “Essentially, everything he said there runs contrary to what we understand about polling.”

To date, there is zero evidence of the sort of widespread voter fraud that would change the result of a statewide election.

Watch above via Fox News.

