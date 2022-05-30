Trey Gowdy Asks When Americans Will Be ‘Resolved Enough to Stop the Killing of Schoolchildren’

Trey Gowdy said tragedies such as Tuesday’s massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas might only end when people become “angry” enough to demand change.

Gowdy reminded his audience on Fox News’ Sunday Night in America he is a staunch opponent of abortion. But he opined conversations about valuing life cannot be earnestly held in a country that is numb to mass murders.

“There is no debate about the origin of life when it comes to children being murdered in a Texas elementary school, there is no debate about the sanctity of life when it comes to people being slaughtered in a Buffalo, New York grocery store or a church in downtown Charleston, or a church in California, or a concert in Las Vegas — or a night club in Florida,” Gowdy said.

Gowdy added the U.S. was founded on individual “freedoms” and the inalienable right to life.

“I love the freedom that we have as Americans,” he said. “Those freedoms come with responsibilities for certain, but we are a nation known for our freedoms. For that I am grateful.”

He did not specify any specific freedoms, although some of the country’s gun laws are under scrutiny.

Gowdy added America is great at solving global problems, but cannot manage to keep its own children safe at school.

“There is no freedom and pursuit of happiness without life,” the former House Republican said. “And yet here we are again, and again and again burying children. This country cured diseases no one thought curable, split an atom and liberated and rebuilt a continent.”

Gowdy encouraged every American to learn the names and stories of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed last Tuesday in Texas.

“So finally, maybe this country will get angry and tired and be resolved enough to stop the killing of schoolchildren,” he concluded.

Watch above, via Fox News.

