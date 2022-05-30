New Footage Emerges of Students Escaping Classroom in Uvalde Elementary School Shooting

New footage has emerged from the elementary school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead in Uvalde, Texas last week.

Good Morning America aired footage of the chilling scene on Monday morning, which shows children escaping from their classroom window and sprinting away from their school.

“Police officers breaking windows, trying to evacuate the children,” reported GMA’s Marcus Moore.

Moore went on to note that the footage also includes a phone call between dispatch officers and a child in the classroom that suspected shooter Salvador Ramos had barricaded himself inside.

“Advise we do have a child on the line,” the dispatch officer can be heard saying. “Room 12, are we able to … is anybody inside the building at this …?”

The officer goes on to tell another officer that the child said the room was still “full of victims” at the time of the call.

A student called 911 four times from inside the classroom while 19 police officers were standing in the hallway outside of the barricaded room.

“I can hear the police next door,” the student reportedly told dispatch officers during one of the calls. “Please send the police now.”

Another student called 911 again roughly 20 minutes after the previous student had first called, but hung up the phone once another student advised her to.

The second student to call 911 called back again and stayed on the line quietly, marking at least six calls to the police from inside the classroom as officers were positioned outside.

Border patrol officers later entered the classroom using a janitor’s key, killed the gunman, and helped the surviving students escape.

Watch above, via ABC.

