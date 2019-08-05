Fox News contributor and former Rep. Trey Gowdy said he was willing to “subrogate any of [his] other rights to avoid another Sandy Hook.”

“The right-to-life is the most fundamental, basic, primary right that we have. It is the right from which all other rights emanate,” said Gowdy. “Doesn’t matter if you are a right to a lawyer if you are dead. It doesn’t matter if you are the right to free speech if you are dead. Doesn’t matter if you have the right to keep and bear arms if you are dead.”

“On a personal level, I’m willing to subrogate any of my other rights to avoid another Sandy Hook, another pulse nightclub, another day like we had yesterday. But I’m out of politics and I’m not going back,” said Gowdy.

Gowdy served as a representative from South Carolina from 2011 until the beginning of this year. Gowdy has often expressed a distaste for politics.

He then said the problem is more an enforcement issue rather than needing new legislation. He said legislators need to look at the laws “we have on the books,” and see if they are being enforced. He said that every single right can and should be restricted. “Keep in mind, you don’t have a single right for which there is not some corresponding responsibility or restriction. Every right you have has a restriction,” said Gowdy.

“Just more laws that are not going to be enforced is a panacea and is not going to work. Show me a law to prevent the next Sandy Hook and sign me up as a husband and father,” said Gowdy.

“Show me the law and sign me up and I will give up any other right I have,” Gowdy repeated.

