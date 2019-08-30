Congressman Trey Gowdy trashed former FBI director James Comey tonight and said there’s no way he’d apologize to him.

Gowdy spoke with former House colleague Jason Chaffetz, filling in for Sean Hannity, about the IG report. Comey was not charged for leaking, but he was reprimanded for setting a “dangerous example” for FBI employees.

Comey tweeted his critics should apologize:

DOJ IG "found no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the memos to members of the media." I don’t need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a “sorry we lied about you” would be nice. — James Comey (@Comey) August 29, 2019

Gowdy said tonight, “I’m certainly not going to apologize to anyone who violated FBI and Department of Justice policies, who violated an employment agreement, who shared sensitive information about an ongoing investigation, who sent classified information to an unauthorized person, and then had amnesia when the FBI came to his home to try to retrieve government property.”

He mockingly advised Comey that he should aim for a higher goal in life than “simply skating by without having been indicted.”

Chaffetz asked if justice is being done here, noting “the criticism here… that if somebody else had done this, they would be in handcuffs.”

Gowdy said he understands that people are concerned about a two-tiered justice system, but said there are other ways of holding people accountable sans indictments. He said Comey will ultimately be judged that “he got dinged on both of the major investigations he was handling in 2016 by the inspector general — that will be the accountability and that’s what history will remember about Jim Comey.”

Chaffetz amusedly asked Gowdy if he plans on apologizing to Comey.

“What temperature is it in Hell right now? Is it snowing? When it snows in hell, you let me know,” Gowdy responded. “Why would I apologize to somebody who has been dinged on both of the major investigations by a guy like Michael Horowitz, who is hardly a Republican!”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

