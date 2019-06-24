Author E. Jean Carroll appeared on CNN’s New Day Monday morning and gave a detailed account of the sexual assault against President Donald Trump she wrote about in a new book, an excerpt of which appears this week as the cover story for New York magazine.

Carroll outlined much of what she had written about but restated how fun and “charming” he found the then private businessman Trump to be as they shopped around a nearly empty Bergdorf Goodman outlet in the early 90s. The interview took a darker turn, however, as Carroll described the alleged attack, avoiding graphic detail.

What Carroll described was being pinned against the dressing room wall “against her will” and alleging that Trump unzipped her pants, and left the rest for the viewer’s imagination. Any ambiguity of what occurred happened in the second segment after a commercial break (and featured above) in which host Alisyn Camerota asked if she still owned the dress she was wearing during the alleged assault, to which Carroll affirmed.

“The thing is, we all have dresses you just hang them in the closet,” Carroll explained adding “you didn’t have a good time wearing it and you never put it on again. Because it’s just a bad luck dress that I never felt like putting it on again.”

Camerota followed with “could there be any DNA on there?”

“I have no idea. I do not know if the president ejaculated. I have no idea,” Carroll replied.

Camerota explained the reason for her question by noting that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio — who is running against President Trump —

“has said if you were to bring a case forward, he will pursue it. He will have the New York City police department pursue it. So do you want to pursue this legally?”

Carroll appeared to obliquely decline to pursue any legal action as the result of advice she’s received and/or the statute of limitations.

Skeptics have pointed out that Carroll only raised this alleged assault in the weeks before her coming book, titled What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal. She addressed this issue and explained that the book is light and funny, and noted that she refused to use the word “rape” on this account.

Watch above, via CNN.

