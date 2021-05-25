Former President Donald Trump continued attacking some top Republicans in a Newsmax interview Tuesday night.

Trump sat down with former adviser Steve Cortes for a wide-ranging interview in which he continued pushing his usual baseless claims about the 2020 election.

He went on to again insist that the Republicans would have had a much worse election outcome if not for him, claiming that without his personal involvement in Senate races, Democrats would have a filibuster-proof majority right now.

“And Mitch McConnell lost two seats that he should have had,” Trump said, hitting the Senate GOP leader for his positioning on covid stimulus payments.

He even claimed again that his personal endorsement helped McConnell win reelection.

Cortes asked him if these same criticisms would apply to Kevin McCarthy.

Trump actually hedged a bit and said that it’s “different”:

Kevin has had some bad moments, but he’s always come back and done what’s right for the country. So it’s different. It really is different. He had a couple of bad moments, but it’s a very interesting question. Different in that sense.

He commended McCarthy for defending him on both impeachments, and swiped at Liz Cheney by talking up how popular he is in Wyoming.

McCarthy, of course, blasted Trump over the Capitol riots months ago, but more recently has made it clear he’s still in the former president’s corner. Both McCarthy and McConnell put out statements earlier Tuesday condemning Marjorie Taylor Greene’s mask mandate-Holocaust comparison.

You can watch above, via Newsmax.

