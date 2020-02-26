Trump Blasts ‘Incompetent’ Pelosi for Criticizing Him Over Coronavirus, Claims ‘She’s Trying to Create a Panic’

During his coronavirus press conference Wednesday night, President Donald Trump was asked for his response to Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying he doesn’t know what he’s talking about on the subject.

The president called Pelosi “incompetent,” saying, “She lost the cCngress once. I think she’s goi to lose it again. She lifted my poll numbers up ten points.”

“She’s not thinking about the country,” he continued.

Trump said he wants to work with Congress to solve the problem, but added, “Nancy Pelosi should go back to her district and clean it up… She’s trying to create a panic. There’s no reason to panic.”

“All they’re trying to do is get a political advantage. This isn’t about political advantage. We’re all trying to do the right thing. They shouldn’t be saying, ‘This is terrible. President Trump isn’t asking for enough money.’ How stupid a thing to say? If they want to give us more money, we’ll that’s okay, we’ll take more money… but they shouldn’t demean the people on the stage that are the finest in the world. They’re not demeaning me. They’re demeaning the greatest health care professionals in the world.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

