Trump Calls for Border Wall in SOTU: ‘Walls Work and Walls Save Lives’

Naturally, in the State of the Union address on Tuesday night, President Donald Trump renewed again his call for a border wall, to loudly mixed reactions from the crowd of Senators, Representatives, politicians, and guests.

“My administration has sent to Congress a common sense proposal to end the crisis on the southern border,” said Trump. “It includes humanitarian assistance, more law enforcement, drug detection at our ports, closing loopholes that enable child smuggling, and plans for a new physical barrier or wall to secure the vast areas between our ports of entry.”

“In the past, most of the people in this room voted for a wall, but the proper wall never got built. I will get it built,” said Trump, to enthusiastic applause from half of the assembled.

“This is a smart, strategic, see-through steel barrier, not just a simple concrete wall,” he continued. “It will be deployed in the areas identified by the border agents as having the greatest need, and these agents will tell you where walls go up, illegal crossings go way, way down.”

He continued, citing specific cities he said proved the wall’s functionality.

“San Diego used to have the most illegal border crossings in our country. In response, a strong security wall was put in place. This powerful barrier almost completely ended illegal crossings. The border city of El Paso, Texas used to have extremely high rates of violent crime, one of the highest in the entire country and considered one of our nation’s most dangerous cities. Now, immediately upon its building, with a powerful barrier in place, El Paso is one of the safest cities in our country.” said Trump.

“Simply put, walls work and walls save lives,” he said, again to loud applause.

Earlier in his remarks, when he referenced “caravans’ headed for the border, there were loud groans from, presumably, the other half of the audience.

