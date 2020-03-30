President Donald Trump unleashed a wild, lengthy rant against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in response to a comment in which she said his “denial” at the outset of the coronavirus outbreak was “deadly.”

Appearing Monday on Fox & Friends, Trump raged at the speaker after being asked about her remark by Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade.

“Look, she’s a sick puppy in my opinion,” Trump said. “She really is. She’s got a lot of problems.”

That opening salvo was just the prelude to a several minutes-long rant against the House leader.

“Don’t forget, she was playing the impeachment game,” Trump said. “Her game where she ended up looking like a fool. She was doing nothing but — all she did for the first long time was impeach, impeach, impeach. This went on for years, if you think about it. That’s all she did. She didn’t do anything. She couldn’t get bills. passed. She’s controlled by the radical Left, by AOC plus three. And for her to make a statement like that, I thought it was a disgrace. I think that it’s a disgrace to her country, her family.”

Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt moved on, asking Trump about coordination with governors. Trump, in response, praised longtime critic Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA). And from there, he doubled back to take more shots at Pelosi.

“There’s something wrong with the woman,” Trump said. “Because she knows what we’ve done. And then you look at San Francisco, how her area, where she lives, has become like a slum! It’s a slum! And she should focus on that.”

The president then threatened a federal government takeover of Pelosi’s District.

“The federal government, we may get involved and take over that area and clean it up,” Trump said. “It’s such a mess , it’s so bad, and yet she will sit there and complain. All she did was focus on impeachment. She didn’t focus on anything having to do pandemics. She focused on impeachment and she lost! And she looked like a fool!”

Watch above, via Fox News.

