President Donald Trump campaign press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told Fox News that Trump was the “foregone nominee” during the 2016 race that saw him lose the first primary contest.

McEnany was discussing the 2020 Democratic primary with Jason Chaffetz, filling in for Jeanine Pirro.

“Much of what the Democrats say is not a winning formula,” she said. “But one thing that’s interesting. You mention Iowa and you see these different Democrats percolate to the top of the polls whether it’s [Pete] Buttigieg or [Elizabeth] Warren or [Joe] Biden or now Bernie [Sanders], the flavor of the hour.

“The difference was in 2016, President Trump was the foregone nominee from the beginning. Never did anyone go up against President Trump. We loved our nominee,” McEnany claimed.

Trump lost the 2016 Iowa Caucus to Sen. Ted Cruz, though he ended up winning the following early primary states. Trump ended up clinching the nomination by May, and Cruz himself infamously avoided endorsing Trump in his speech to the Republican National Convention where Trump was officially nominated.

“Is there anybody in the mainstream media that gives you a fair shake? And other than coming on Fox News, how do you deal with that?” Chaffetz went on to ask.

McEnany referred to her time as a CNN commentator and claimed the network spent no time covering Hillary Clinton’s emails.

