Trump Demands Investigation of ‘Brutal Bully’ Elijah Cummings in Unhinged Rant About Border Oversight

President Donald Trump reacted to recent congressional oversight hearings by demanding an investigation of House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), whom Trump called a “brutal bully” whose district is a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

Cummings has been a fierce questioner of Trump officials at recent oversight hearings on the administration’s handling of the southern border, and on Saturday morning, Trump lashed out.

In a series of tweets, Trump attacked Cummings’ oversight of DHS agencies responsible for the border, smeared Cummings’ entire district — which includes Baltimore — and demanded an investigation of what he described as a “corrupt mess” in the district.

“Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous,” Trump wrote.

“His district is considered the Worst in the USA……….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded,” Trump continued. “Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place”.

“Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States. No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately!” he concluded.

The Trump administration’s own DHS Office of the Inspector General has described conditions at border facilities as a “ticking time bomb.”

