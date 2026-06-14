NYPD Reports There Were ‘Many Incidents of Incredibly Reckless and Dangerous Behavior’ After Knicks NBA Finals Victory

Rather than peacefully celebrating their favorite team winning its first NBA title in 53 years, a number of New York Knicks fans opted for “incredibly destructive” behavior on Saturday night, according to a NYPD report.

“As the game progressed and then following the game, the crowds became increasingly destructive, and there were many incidents of incredibly reckless and dangerous behavior,” the NYPD said in a statement.

That mayhem — according to police — included one shooting, four stabbings, five school buses lit on fire, and 10 NYPD cops getting injured.

The shooting happened at 43rd street and Broadway – about 10 blocks away from the Knicks’ Madison Square Garden home arena; the 17-year-old victim was shot in the foot and had to be rushed by police car to the hospital because fans had “completely took over” the streets; the victim’s status is unclear.

Three people of interest were taken into custody for the shooting and the firearm was recovered at the scene.

The burnt school buses were being used to transport fans to the World Cup when they were stopped and attacked by the rowdy fans; some of this was captured and shared on social media.

There were five cop cars that were also “badly damaged” after fans smashed them with baseball bats and jumped on them, according to the NYPD report.

As for the 10 injured cops, one was punched in the face and another was smacked in the head with a glass bottle.

A total of 63 people were arrested late on Saturday and early on Sunday morning due to the out-of-control celebrations. Some of the charges included assaulting an officer, criminal possession of a gun, and disorderly conduct.

Other parts of NYC were seen on social media celebrating the title in a less-destructive way, with fans from SoHo to the Upper East Side to Brooklyn and other boroughs taking to the streets — and bars — to party.

President Donald Trump congratulated his hometown Knicks and his pal, owner James Dolan, in a Truth Social post soon after Knicks beat San Antonio.

“Tonight, a superstar was born. His name is Jalen Brunson,” Trump said, after the point guard scored 45 points. “And there are others, including, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and great Patriot, Mitchell Robinson! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

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