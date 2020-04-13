comScore

Trump Falsely Claims He — Not Governors — Decides When Coronavirus Lockdowns End

By Ken MeyerApr 13th, 2020, 12:21 pm

As President Donald Trump railed against the “fake news media” again on Monday morning he falsely claimed singular authority over state governments in deciding when the country reopens from the coronavirus pandemic.

“For the purpose of creating conflict and confusion, some in the Fake News Media are saying that it is the Governors decision to open up the states, not that of the President of the United States & the Federal Government,” Trump said. “Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect. It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons. With that being said, the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue. A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly!”

Trump was responding to recent media analysis on how state and local officials, not the president, have the power to determine when their areas roll back social distancing guidelines. The president has repeatedly pushed for a swift return to normalcy throughout the pandemic, but as Reuters points out, individual states have taken the lead in mandating and enforcing anti-coronavirus policies.

The 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution says “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” As such, it’s quite questionable whether Trump has the power he claims to make states reopen their economies and force the country to resume normal functionality.

This being the case, loads of people responded to Trump with reminders about federalism and the concept of states’ rights.

