Trump Floats Conspiracy About Hillary Debates, Roughly Three Years Later: ‘They Modulated the Sound On Me’

President Donald Trump wants his Twitter followers to know two things on July 2nd, 2019: 1) He won ‘EVERY debate’ in the run-up to the general election against Democratic candidate, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; and 2) the television production team for the first debate “modulated the sound” on him, and “got caught.”

Yeah, I’m don’t know what the hell he’s talking about either, but here we are.

Over two and a half years after the first debate, held on September 29th, 2016, Trump is calling out the production team for trying to benefit his opponent. Trump tweeted:

As most people are aware, according to the Polls, I won EVERY debate, including the three with Crooked Hillary Clinton, despite the fact that in the first debate, they modulated the sound on me, and got caught. This crew looks somewhat easier than Crooked, but you never know? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2019

A cursory search on “modulated sound” for this debate comes up with nothing concrete to add to this post, so it is currently unclear where the Commander in Cheif is getting his data. Fox & Friends did not mention anything on the debates on Tuesday morning so that can be ruled out either.

As for Trump’s claim that he won each debate against Sec. Clinton, that’s not entirely true either, though it’s a clear opinion and not worth fact-checking in this remarkably balkanized opinion media landscape.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com