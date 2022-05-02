Trump Gets Absolutely Slaughtered for ‘JD Mandel’ Rally Flub: ‘A Stable Genius Moment if There Ever Was’ One

By Ken Meyer
May 2nd, 2022
 

Former President Donald Trump is being roundly mocked after butchering the name of the candidate he endorsed for the Ohio Republican Senate primary.

Trump held a rally in Nebraska on Sunday, during which he complained about the media coverage he gets when the candidates he endorses fall through. While speaking about his picks for the 2022 midterms, Trump completely botched the name of J.D. Vance — who he endorsed in Ohio — by combining his name with that of Vance’s Republican rival candidate Josh Mandel.

You know we’ve endorsed Dr. [Mehmet] Oz, we’ve endorsed J.P., right? J.D. Mandel. And he’s doing great, they’re all doing good.

Joe Scarborough found the gaffe highly amusing Monday on Morning Joe, laughing as he wondered how Republicans would have reacted if President Joe Biden had made a similar error.

“You know, you know, if the current occupant at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue had done that, there would be headlines for months,” Scarborough cackled. “‘Oh, he can’t remember,’ which of course, underlines the fact how funny it is. You have people right-wing Trumpists attacking Joe Biden for his mental acuity, right before Donald Trump couldn’t remember who he endorsed.”

