Former President Donald Trump is being roundly mocked after butchering the name of the candidate he endorsed for the Ohio Republican Senate primary.

Trump held a rally in Nebraska on Sunday, during which he complained about the media coverage he gets when the candidates he endorses fall through. While speaking about his picks for the 2022 midterms, Trump completely botched the name of J.D. Vance — who he endorsed in Ohio — by combining his name with that of Vance’s Republican rival candidate Josh Mandel.

You know we’ve endorsed Dr. [Mehmet] Oz, we’ve endorsed J.P., right? J.D. Mandel. And he’s doing great, they’re all doing good.

Joe Scarborough found the gaffe highly amusing Monday on Morning Joe, laughing as he wondered how Republicans would have reacted if President Joe Biden had made a similar error.

“You know, you know, if the current occupant at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue had done that, there would be headlines for months,” Scarborough cackled. “‘Oh, he can’t remember,’ which of course, underlines the fact how funny it is. You have people right-wing Trumpists attacking Joe Biden for his mental acuity, right before Donald Trump couldn’t remember who he endorsed.”

Scarborough was hardly alone with his ridicule, however. Here’s just a very small sampling of the reaction on Twitter:

JD Mandel, Mike Dolan, have I been covering the wrong guys this whole time? pic.twitter.com/5OKyyPvQkM — Matt Holt (@mattholt33) May 2, 2022

“JD Mandel. He’s an example of somebody doing an amazing job. His Hallelujah Chorus is being recognized more and more.” — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 2, 2022

.@JDVance1 completely abandoned everything he said he believed in to secure Trump’s endorsement and Trump can’t even remember his name https://t.co/4iyPCK6aAn — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) May 1, 2022

If Biden did this, we’d have 10,000 GOP tweets about how he’s a dementia-addled vegetable, but since it’s Trump, we get that sweet sound of silence. https://t.co/iX7TzvJwSm — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) May 1, 2022

Good morning, Mr. and Mrs. America and all the ships at sea, and you, @JDMandelforOhio — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 2, 2022

You’ll be laughing out of the other side of your mouth when JD Mandel wins with a massive write in. https://t.co/YgfkiC4Rgy — Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) May 2, 2022

Who the hell is JD Mandel? https://t.co/fw2sdVlHn8 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 1, 2022

I’m having a hard time deciding whether JD is more crushed by this than Mandel is energized and excited. https://t.co/mpyvo4wxvp — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) May 1, 2022

a stable genius moment if there ever was https://t.co/ZI3QGwVM8h — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) May 2, 2022

