Trump Gets Rally Crowd to Boo Electric Vehicles WHILE Blasting High Gas Prices Under Bidenomics

Former president Donald Trump elicited booing of electric vehicles from the crowd at his rally in South Carolina while he was trashing Bidenomics and record high gas prices.

Speaking at the South Carolina Republican Party’s annual Silver Elephant Dinner at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Saturday, Trump jumped straight in to attacking Biden’s leadership on the economy and mocking so-called Bidenomics before he got into Jack Smith and his own legal troubles.

In addition to high interest rates and record inflation, Trump brought up the historically high gas prices Americans have experienced during Biden’s presidency. While he was talking about those soaring fuel costs for traditional gasoline-powered vehicles, he took an aside in order to also bash electric vehicles, and got the crowd to join him.

“Gas prices are again nearing $4 a gallon. Do you see what’s happening? The gas is going up, everybody,” said Trump. “The cars are going to have to get smaller, and then they’re forcing you into all electric.”

He then asked the crowd, “Does everybody like the idea of all electric and you can drive for one hour?”

The audience did not like the idea and booed loudly.

“These people are crazy,” said Trump, before returning to the gas prices.

Record high gas prices have plagued American wallets and Biden’s approval ratings since he took office, and they are rising again, now.

Bidenomics. Gas prices are again nearing $4 a gallon. Do you see what’s happening? The gas is going up, everybody. The cars are going to have to get smaller, and then they’re forcing you into all electric. Does everybody like the idea of all electric and you can drive for one hour? [LOUD BOOING] So crazy. These people are crazy. But gas prices are again nearing $4 a gallon. And for much of Biden’s term, you have to remember, Americans have paid $5, $6, and $7 a gallon. And you’re coming up and you’re coming back to those prices again. You know, we did a great job in filling up the strategic reserves, and now he’s just decimating. We have the lowest, the lowest level, I think, ever recorded. And that’s not meant to keep gasoline prices down for an election. That’s meant for war, that’s meant for military, that’s meant for a major emergency. And they use it just to try and keep it down. But they’re almost out. It’s almost down right to the bottom. Nobody’s ever seen anything like it. And if you look at your energy costs and your gasoline prices, they’re going up and they’re going up very fast. And inflation has reached the highest level in half century.

Getting the crowd riled up at both gas and electric may seem like no mean feat, but there is background for it.

Although the mainstream press has gone to great lengths to try and absolve Biden of any responsibility for high gas prices, his administration has repeatedly had to deal with the fallout in polling and issue statements on an issue that hits lower and middle income families so hard. Meanwhile some on the right have suggested that Democrats will use or even foster those high prices in order to push for all-electric vehicles, and have pointed out that all-electric vehicles are expensive and can be impractical for the very families hardest hit by high gas prices.

Watch the clip above via Right Side Broadcasting on Rumble.

