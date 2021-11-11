WATCH: Chris Christie ROASTS Trump for Losing to Joe Biden in Feud Escalation

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie hit back at former President Donald Trump by harshly contrasting the results of their respective reelection efforts.

Trump and Christie are embroiled in a feud that offers a little bit of fun for everyone. Christie drew first blood in the most recent bout by delivering a veiled shot at Trump during a speech in Las Vegas — one which resulted in a solicitation for applause.

Trump hit back with one of those statements-that-look-like-tweets-but-aren’t that have been his primary mode of communication now that he is banned from most social media platforms.

Trump wrote that “Everybody remembers that Chris left New Jersey with a less than 9% approval rating—a record low, and they didn’t want to hear this from him!”

Now it’s Christie’s turn. In a preview of his interview with Axios, Christie coolly says he won’t “get into a back-and-forth with Donald Trump,” before going back and/or forth with Trump seconds later.

In the clip, Axios’ Mike Allen read the first part of the Trump statement to Christie, who reacted by saying he’d rather fight with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris over policies.

“This is not an argument that I’ll walk away from,” Christie said. “I think it’s much more productive to fight those policies than to fight with other Republicans.”

Allen then comically ignores Christie and breathlessly shops the knife-twisty part of the quote to him.

“And then he went for it, he said ‘Everybody remembers that Chris left New Jersey with a less than 9% approval rating—a record low, and they didn’t want to hear this from him!’” Allen told Christie, and asked, “What do you make of him, like, saying you had a less than nine percent approval…”

“Mike, look, I’m not gonna get into a back-and-forth with Donald Trump,” Christie said, then added forthwardly “But what I will say is this: When I ran for reelection in 2013, I got 60% of the vote. When he ran for reelection, he lost to Joe Biden.”

“I’m happy to have that comparison stand up because that’s the one that really matters,” Christie added.

And thus begins what will likely be a very short countdown to the Trump statement reminding us that Christie got the crap kicked out of him by Trump in the 2016 Republican primary, complete with that infamous photo of Christie lounging on the beach, with a MAGA flag photoshopped in.

Neither Allen nor Christie argued the point, but Christie’s approval was a gentleman’s 14% when he left office.

Watch above via HBO.

