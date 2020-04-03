At today’s White House coronavirus task force briefing, President Donald Trump was asked about the models this week projecting 100,000 to 240,000 deaths with serious mitigation. Dr. Deborah Birx talked about what we’re witnessing in other countries and warned that despite the models this week, “All of that can be changed by our behaviors… all of it can be changed in a different way if we don’t follow those behaviors.”

“If another major metropolitan area ends up having an epidemic like the New York metro area, that could dramatically change, not the model, but the reality of the impact of the virus on Americans,” she added.

Trump said, “The models show hundreds of thousands of people are going to die. You know what I want to do? I want to come way under the model.”

And he added, “The professionals did the models. I was never involved in a model — at least, this kind of a model.”

So that happened.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]