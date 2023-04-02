Trump Lawyer Admits ‘No Reason to Believe’ Hush Money Judge is ‘Biased,’ Which Trump Claimed in Angry Rant

Donald Trump’s attorney, Joseph Tacopina, distanced himself from his client’s attacks on the judge who is slated to preside over the ex-president’s hush money case.

In the days after he was indicted for falsifying business records in connection with the Stormy Daniels scandal, Trump has gone on a social media rampage against President Joe Biden, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and everyone in between. One of Trump’s targets was Judge Juan Manuel Merchan, and the ex-president spared no vitriol in a post on Truth Social:

The Judge “assigned” to my Witch Hunt Case, a “Case” that has NEVER BEEN CHARGED BEFORE, HATES ME. His name is Juan Manuel Marchan, was hand picked by Bragg & the Prosecutors, & is the same person who “railroaded” my 75 year old former CFO, Allen Weisselberg, to take a “plea” deal (Plead GUILTY, even if you are not, 90 DAYS, fight us in Court, 10 years (life!) in jail. He strong armed Allen, which a judge is not allowed to do, & treated my companies, which didn’t “plead,” VICIOUSLY. APPEALING!

CNN’s Dana Bash confronted Tacopina about Trump’s attacks while she interviewed the lawyer Sunday on State of the Union. When asked if Trump’s team would request a different judge, Tacopina deflected before Bash pressed him to answer the question.

“Will you ask for a different judge?” Bash pressed.

Tacopina, who commented in the past about Trump’s “ill-advised” social media postings, answered by saying he doesn’t share his client’s accusations of bias against Merchan.

I have no issue with this judge whatsoever…My client has a right to have an issue with everything. He’s been politically persecuted. Make no mistake about that Dana. Whether sit on the right or the left, or you’re a supporter or detractor of Donald Trump, this should really bother you. This should really shape the core of what we believe our justice system should be…

“So you don’t believe this judge is biased?” Bash asked for clarity.

“I have no reason to believe this judge is biased,” he said. “I’ve not been before him on this matter, so we have to let this process play out.”

Watch above via CNN.

