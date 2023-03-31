‘HATES ME’: Trump Attacks Judge Assigned to Hush Money Case, Claims Was ‘Hand Picked’ By Bragg

Former President Donald Trump once again proved that he is just as predictable as using the “swallows return to Capistrano” metaphor in an attack on the judge assigned to his hush money investigation.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has been leading an investigation of alleged fraud in payments to Stormy Daniels, which culminated Thursday in the indictment of the 45th president. Trump has consistently framed the looming arraignment as a political “witch hunt” and election interference since he is the current frontrunner for the Republican nomination.

But on Friday morning, he pivoted to attack Judge Juan Manuel Marchan, who Trump claims “HATES” him. Trump alleged that Marchan was “was hand picked by Bragg & the Prosecutors, & is the same person who ‘railroaded’ my 75 year old former CFO, Allen Weisselberg, to take a ‘plea’ deal.”

Trump wrote on Truth Social:

The Judge “assigned” to my Witch Hunt Case, a “Case” that has NEVER BEEN CHARGED BEFORE, HATES ME. His name is Juan Manuel Marchan, was hand picked by Bragg & the Prosecutors, & is the same person who “railroaded” my 75 year old former CFO, Allen Weisselberg, to take a “plea” deal (Plead GUILTY, even if you are not, 90 DAYS, fight us in Court, 10 years (life!) in jail. He strong armed Allen, which a judge is not allowed to do, & treated my companies, which didn’t “plead,” VICIOUSLY. APPEALING!

It’s not precisely clear what he is trying to convey in the message — apart from the apparent grievance — but it appears that Trump is signaling his plans to appeal the judge’s assignment.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com