The audience at a Trump rally in North Carolina chanted “send her back” as President Donald Trump railed against freshman Congresswoman Ilhan Omar on Wednesday.

The chant came during a lengthy screed during which Trump lashed out at the so-called “squad” of four Congresswomen, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib.

“These left-wing ideologues see our nation as a force of evil,” Trump told the crowd of supporters. “The way they speak so badly of our country…You have to look at some of their recent comments which are never talked about.”

“When you see the four congresswomen, oh isn’t that lovely?” he said, drawing boos. “I will give you a couple. I have had pages and pages but we don’t want to bore you or go too long. We have to give a couple. That’s the great thing about live television. They can’t cut it.”

The crowd cheered.

Then turning directly to Omar, Trump said she “laughed that Americans speak of al Qaeda in a menacing tone.”

He also repeated his earlier remarks linking Omar to Al-Qaeda.

Finally, after claiming she blamed America for Venezuela, the president said this: “And she looks down with contempt on the hardworking Americans saying that ignorance is pervasive in many parts of this country. And obviously and importantly, Omar has a history of launching vicious anti-Semitic attacks.”

The crowd erupted into chants of “Send her back.”

Trump was not done.

“She talked about the evil Israel and it is all about the Benjamins, not a good thing to say,” he said. “So that’s Omar. That’s Omar.”

Watch above, via C-SPAN

