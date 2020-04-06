President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden spoke on the phone today about the U.S. coronavirus response, something the president addressed at today’s White House press briefing.

President Trump says he had a "wonderful, warm" conversation today with Joe Biden. He says they spoke for about 15 minutes and Biden offered advice on the coronavirus response https://t.co/X2M3aPA2uS pic.twitter.com/uWWA3c79jG — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 6, 2020

Trump called it a “wonderful, warm conversation,” telling the press, “We talked about pretty much this, this is what we talked about this is what everyone’s talking about.”

“He gave me his point of view and I fully understood that,’ he said. “We just had a very friendly conversation. Lasted probably 15 minutes, and It was really good. Really nice. I appreciate his calling.”

The Biden campaign commented on the call as well, with Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield saying, “VP Biden shared several suggestions for actions the Admin. can take now to address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and expressed his appreciation for the spirit of the American people in meeting the challenges facing the nation.”

VP Biden & President Trump had a good call. VP Biden shared several suggestions for actions the Admin. can take now to address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and expressed his appreciation for the spirit of the American people in meeting the challenges facing the nation. — Kate Bedingfield (@KBeds) April 6, 2020

