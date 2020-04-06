Anderson Cooper, hosting the 9 p.m. hour, pulled in the most viewers for CNN on Friday evening with 2.33 million viewers — 738,000 of which were between the ages of 25 and 54.

During the show, Cooper hosted CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta, who teared into President Donald Trump for “being wrong so many times” about the coronavirus.

As President Trump’s White House coronavirus task force briefing was scheduled to start at 5 p.m., CNN’s Situation Room at the same time came in close second for total views (2.32 million), but was beaten by a number of other CNN shows in the 25-54 age demo after pulling in just 663,000.

Despite CNN’s continued success in the ratings, Fox News remained the top network in cable news on Friday. The Five at 5 p.m. and Special Report with Bret Baier at 6 p.m. enjoyed the highest numbers with 5.16 million total viewers and 961,000 in the demo, and 5.47 million total viewers and 1,037,000 in the demo respectively — edging out the network’s usual breadwinners: Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8 p.m. (4.43 million viewers, 856,000 in the demo) and Hannity at 9 p.m. (4.1 million viewers, 695,000 in the demo).

MSNBC was not the network of choice for most to watch Trump’s briefing. Rachel Maddow’s 9 p.m. show kept its regular position as the most watched program, leading with 2.98 million viewers and 486,000 in the demo. She was followed by Deadline: White House at 4 p.m. (2.23 million viewers, 272,000 in the demo) and All In with Chris Hayes at 8 p.m. (2.06 million viewers, 333,000 in the demo).

The network’s coverage of the White House press briefing pulled in 1.93 million viewers and 301,000 in the demo.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]