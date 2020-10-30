Trump Says Kamala Harris Doesn’t Pronounce Her Own Name Correctly

President Donald Trump on Friday accused the Democratic nominee for vice president, Sen. Kamala Harris (CA), of mispronouncing her own name.

“How about Harris? Kamala, Kamala,” Trump said at a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, repeating himself for effect. “You have to say her name right or she gets very upset, right? Even though she doesn’t say it right, you know.”

The comment was a reference to footage of Harris at a campaign event in Ohio on Tuesday. “Are we in Cleveland?” Harris could be heard asking an aide, before grabbing a bullhorn and saying, “Hey Cleveland, it’s Kamala, I just came to say thank you!”

Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who received criticism for his pronunciation of her name earlier this year, played the footage that evening. “We all heard what Kamala Harris really said,” Carlson told viewers. “She mangled her own name in a racist way, and we’re not going to let her get away with it!”

