Trump-Supporting Fox Host Declares Voters ‘Don’t Like Angry Politicians’ – Ok, Then

Fox News personality Sean Duffy and U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz harshly criticized President Joe Biden’s speech, with both stating that voters don’t like angry politicians.

Duffy, a former congressman who has boosted Donald Trump as a pundit, and Oz, who was endorsed by the former president, apparently do not think Trump qualifies as “angry.”

Biden addressed the country on Thursday and declared Trump and “MAGA Republicans” a threat to democracy.

Conservatives have reacted to the speech with outrage, and Duffy and Oz were no exception on Fox Business on Friday.

“The ones who are gonna decide this election – because it’s gonna be a close one – it’s the independents,” Oz said. “They did not like the tone of President Biden.”

Duffy responded by saying voters “don’t like angry politicians.”

“I kind of think Wisconsin’s similar to Pennsylvania,” Duffy, a former Wisconsin congressman stated. “They’re nice people, they’re good people. And they don’t like angry politicians. I will tell you that most Republicans and Democrats in Congress – they’re nice people. Now, there’s a few jerks, but most of them are nice. And nice people get elected to higher office. And so when you have Joe Biden with this angry, vitriolic speech as the lead Democrat on the ticket… I don’t think that would really resonate with voters who want a principled leader, but also a nice leader.”

The states Duffy mentioned voted for Trump in 2016, but not 2020, when Trump ran two of the angriest campaigns in U.S. history. He constantly referred to the press and opponents as “enemies of the people.” At rallies, he encouraged his supporters to beat up protesters. Later as president, he incited a violent mob to attack the U.S. Capitol because he didn’t want to believe he lost an election that he lost.

You know, stuff an angry person does.

To this day, Trump frequently barfs out all-caps, exclamation-laden bargain bin “tweets” on his janky social media platform about whatever grievance is top of mind. Just this week he called for a new presidential election to be held “immediately.”

The man is simply deranged – and angry.

