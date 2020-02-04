President Donald Trump cranked the theatrics of his State of the Union address up to max by surprising a military wife and her family with her husband’s return.

As Trump honored the veterans and gold star families attending his speech, he spoke of how “war places a heavy burden” on them before turning his attention to Amy Williams. Williams attended the speech with her two young children, and Trump acknowledged them and how it has been seven months since her husband, Sergeant First Class Townsend Williams, was sent to his fourth deployment in Afghanistan.

“Your sacrifice makes it possible for all of our people to live in safety and in peace and we want to thank you. Thank you, Amy,” Trump said. “Tonight we have a very special surprise. Your husband is back from deployment. He is here with us tonight. And we couldn’t keep him waiting any longer.”

At that point, the room went wild with applause as Sgt. Williams walked down and greeted his family. Cheers of “USA” broke out and Trump thanked Williams for his service.

“Welcome home, Sgt. Williams. Thank you very much. As the world bears witness tonight, America is a land of heroes. There’s a place where greatness is born, where destinies are forged and where legends come to life.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]