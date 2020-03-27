During Friday’s coronavirus press briefing, ABC News’ Jon Karl asked President Donald Trump if he can guarantee that “everybody who needs a ventilator can get a ventilator.?

The president said in response that “we’re in really good shape” dealing with ah unprecedented pandemic, saying, “We’ve distributed vast numbers of ventilators and we’re prepared to do vast numbers.”

“I hope that we’re going to have leftovers so that we can help other countries.”

Karl again asked, “Everybody who needs one will be able to get a ventilator??

“Look, don’t be a cutie-pie, okay?” the president actually answered. “Nobody’s ever done what e’ve done. Nobody’s done anything like we’ve been able to do. And everything I took over was a mess. It was a broken country in so many ways, in so many ways other than this.”

“I wouldn’t tell me what you — you know, like being a wise guy,” he added.

