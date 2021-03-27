Trump Tells Judge Jeanine He Plans On Visiting the Border ‘Probably Over the Next Few Weeks’ Because ICE, Border Patrol Want Him to Go

Former President Donald Trump told Fox News’ Judge Jeanine Pirro that he plans on visiting the U.S.-Mexico border soon — “probably over the next few weeks” — because Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) employees had asked him to come.

“The rumor is you are going to go to the border yourself,” said Pirro. “When do you plan to do that?”

“Well, a lot of people want me to,” replied Trump. “The Border Patrol and all of the people of ICE. They want me there, they asked me to go. And I sort of feel I owe it to them. They are great people doing an incredible job.”

Trump described the border as “a very, very dangerous situation” and said that he “would love not to be involved,” because “somebody else is supposed to be doing it,” referring to President Joe Biden.

“Mr. President, when do you think you would go?” Pirro asked again.

“I would say over the next couple of weeks,” said Trump. “The Border Patrol wants me to go. Probably over the next couple of weeks.”

“I don’t think there is a rush for me to go,” he continued, noting that Biden was reported to be planning a visit to the border himself soon.

“They are not going to do that, Mr. President.” said Pirro. “The truth is the president and vice president have no public plans to visit the border.”

“Terrible,” replied Trump.

“Do you suspect you will gets there before they do?” asked Pirro.

“I’m not looking to have a race,” said Trump. “I’m looking to get a problem solved. This is going to destroy our country.”

At the end of the interview, Pirro tried again to get more precise schedule from the former president. “I just want to get a sense — do you think you’ll go next week, or the week after?”

“I don’t want to set a schedule, but over the next few weeks I guess I’ll go,” said Trump. “I’m not sure I really should do it, other than the fact that I have such respect for the Border Patrol and ICE. And these people, they’re dying for leadership. There is nothing, no leadership.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]