Trump Throws Shade at Rupert Murdoch After Georgia Arrest: ‘I Did Him Big Favors’

Former President Donald Trump threw shade at News Corp founder Rupert Murdoch during an interview with Newsmax following his arrest in Georgia on Thursday.

On his 2024 Republican primary rival Ron DeSantis, Trump told Newsmax host Greg Kelly, “Fox has now given up on him entirely, I think. They’re trying to find somebody else. They’re looking for somebody else.”

He continued, “Just like in 2016, they fought me all the way, at the end they said, ‘Oh, we’d love to’— First phone call I got was from Murdoch, but the president of China was called first, and then I took other calls, and then I took Rupert. But Rupert’s not somebody that— He and I don’t get along very well.”

Trump then told Kelly a story about how he gave Murdoch New York City real estate advise and convinced him to stay in a good location.

“I gave him great advise,” Trump boasted. “I did him big favors, but he’s another one that (microphone cuts off).”

During Thursday’s Newsmax interview, Trump also suggested that he had been arrested in Georgia just hours before for promoting Newsmax.

“That was one of my counts. I told people to watch Newsmax,” he claimed. “I got charged for telling people to watch Newsmax.”

After Kelly thanked him, Trump said, “I hope you don’t get charged.”

Trump skipped the first 2024 Republican primary debate hosted by Murdoch’s Fox News on Wednesday in favor of taking part in an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who was ousted from the network in April.

Trump has repeatedly attacked Fox News in recent months, accusing the network of being “hostile” and of not sufficiently supporting him.

Watch above via Newsmax.

