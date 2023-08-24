Trump Claims, ‘I Got Charged For Telling People To Watch Newsmax’ In First Interview Since Being Booked In Atlanta

Former President Donald Trump called into Newsmax on Thursday for his first interview since being booked in Atlanta just hours before. During the discussion, he claimed one of the counts he faces is for telling people to watch the right-wing network.

Trump surrendered at the Fulton County Jail, where he was fingerprinted and had his mugshot taken. He is free on $200,000 bond.

Eighteen others have also been charged in the case. Shortly after being booked, Trump told reporters, “I did nothing wrong.”

Trump discussed his busy day with Newsmax’s Greg Kelly, and at one point claimed telling people to watch the network landed him in legal trouble.

“I mean, I have counts where, you’re gonna love this and [Newsmax CEO] Chris Ruddy will be thrilled,” Trump said. “But one of the things is, I told people, ‘Newsmax.’ Did you know that? That was one of my counts. I told people to watch Newsmax.”

“We love it, Sir,” Kelly said.

“I got charged for telling people to watch Newsmax

“Thank you for that,” Kelly replied, before trying to move on.

“I hope you don’t get charged,” Trump joked. “You’ll probably get charged because I mentioned your name, so, but I think you’ll be ok.”

“I think it’s a badge of honor, quite frankly,” Kelly replied. “And let’s see what happens.”

The former president faces 13 felony counts after he was indicted by a Georgia grand jury earlier this month over his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which he falsely claims was rigged against him. None, however, are for telling people to watch Newsmax. Instead, Trump actively sought to pressure government officials in the state to subvert the election. He tried similar schemes in other states he lost, and also faces four federal criminal counts related to the matter.

Watch above via Newsmax

